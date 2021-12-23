EV fleet startup Gravity launched the first in a fleet of all-electric NYC yellow taxis made up of Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y electric vehicles.

The company’s first NYC yellow taxis is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which started offering rides in the city on December 20. Gravity says the Mach-E is the most advanced taxi to ever hit the streets, offering a customized passenger experience, panoramic roof for sightseeing, and industry-leading safety tech.

Painted a striking Rally Yellow, Gravity’s cabs come equipped with dynamic passenger controls, a 22-inch display for climate control settings, selfies, music and video, plus driver-facing AI tech that identifies and prevents distracted driving.

Despite that, riders will pay the standard cab fare with no surge or premium rates. New Yorkers and visitors can hail one of Gravity’s electric yellow cabs on the street or through standard yellow taxi e-hail apps.

Gravity aims to deploy a fleet of at least 50 cabs made up of the Mustang Mach-E and Model Y. The company’s first Model Y is now undergoing its final hack-up and inspection. Both models are authorized for use as taxis under an EV pilot program adopted by NYC’s Taxi and Limousine Commission earlier this year.

Gravity's Ford and Tesla electric taxis will be charged during overnight, off-peak hours at the company's own Midtown Manhattan charging space on West 42nd Street, maximizing the hours vehicles are available to carry passengers.

“We’ve designed our fleet to be the smartest, safest and most sustainable taxi to ever hit the road—something any New Yorker or visitor would be excited to flag down. We want our advanced EV fleet to not only help reinvigorate the NYC yellow taxi, but help reenergize the city and pull it toward a cleaner future.” Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity

