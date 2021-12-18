The Renault brand reports a 23% year-over-year decrease of its global passenger car sales in November, to 105,161. However, the all-electric car sales finally returned to growth last month.

In total, the French brand sold some 13,476 electric cars (passenger and commercial), which is 8% more than a year ago. It's also one of the best results ever.

Renault sales numbers are preliminary, on the manufacturer level.

All-electric cars accounted for 11.5% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (21.8% in Europe) and 4.8% of commercial vehicles (5.7% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – November 2021

So far this year, Renault has sold some 96,893 electric cars (down 1% year-over-year). BEVs stand for 7.1% of the total passenger car sales globally (13.3% in Europe).

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy heavy quadricycles (L7e) and plug-in hybrids.

Unfortunately, we don't have numbers for Renault plug-in hybrids.

Models

Last month, Renault sold over 9,400 ZOE and about 3,100 Twingo Z.E. The Renault Kangoo Z.E. van noted over 900 units.

Monthly and year-to-date results:

Dacia sales

Renault's Dacia brand has noted the third consecutive record of 5,906 sales of the Dacia Spring (over 19,000 YTD). That's over 15% of its passenger car sales for the month.

Last month, the two brands (Renault and Dacia) sold over 19,000 electric cars in Europe.

Other brands in Renault Group

The JMEV's Eveasy brand sold in China some 574 EVs (3,161 YTD). The company is a joint venture between the Renault Group, Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) and China Agricultural Development Construction Fund Corporation. The French manufacturer has held a controlling stake in JMEV since 2019.