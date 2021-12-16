The engineer who led the team that launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV and much of General Motors’ transition to the EV era has left the company for Delta Air Lines.

The move was confirmed by Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a December 15 letter to employees announcing Fletcher will become Delta’s chief sustainability officer on February 1, 2022.

The 55-year-old executive is leaving the auto industry for the first time in a career spanning more than three decades. GM confirmed Fletcher's departure in a short statement cited by Automotive News.

"Pam is credited for her natural ability to build talented teams, especially when working on new technologies like EV and AV, for developing innovative business models and seeing what's possible.”

Fletcher has been a GM executive for more than a decade, overseeing the carmaker’s electric and autonomous vehicle technology and much of its software expansion plans in recent years. From 2012 to 2018, she was Executive Chief Engineer Autonomous & Electrified Vehicles and New Technology, promoted to GM Vice President for Electric Vehicles in (October 2017–September 2018).

In October 2018, GM created for her the role of Vice President of Global innovation reporting to CEO Mary Barra. Her responsibilities included developing and growing new businesses, disrupting established industries, entering new markets, and attracting new customers.

During the automaker’s investor day in October, Fletcher mentioned talked about adjacent businesses that GM expects to help double its annual revenue to $280 billion by 2030. She said her team had 20 startups in the pipeline, five of which had already launched—including GM Defense and OnStar Insurance.

In her new role at Delta, Fletcher will help the air line’s efforts to combat the crisis of climate change and build a sustainable future for air travel.