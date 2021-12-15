Edmunds chose the 2022 Rivian R1T as the first winner of its first inaugural Edmunds Top Rated Editors' Choice award. The publication says its editors "love" the R1T thanks to its capability on and off the pavement, as well as its state-of-the-art tech features and hefty horsepower.

Edmunds goes on to say that the Rivian electric pickup truck is poised to make a major impact in the electric vehicle segment, along with the pickup truck class as a whole.

Once again, it comes as no surprise the Rivian R1T is taking home these awards. There's nothing quite like it on the market today, and it will see no real competition in the EV space for a time.

Some folks have suggested that the R1T shouldn't be eligible for such awards since Rivian hasn't delivered many yet. However, that's arguably a ridiculous assessment since these awards have nothing to do with sales. Whether or not an automaker has had ample time to ramp up production and deliver an impressive number of vehicles has nothing to do with whether the vehicle itself is a winner by its own merits.

Only time will tell how startup electric automakers, such as Rivian and Lucid will fare over the long term. However, Rivian deserves loads of credit for being the first automaker to bring an electric truck to market on our shores. Not to mention the fact that it's exceptionally compelling in almost every way. Edmunds writes:

"The 2022 Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup truck to market and packs an impressive combination of on- and off-road performance, cutting-edge technology and thoughtful utility." "Trucks are meant to haul things, of course, and you can certainly do that with the R1T. Maximum towing capacity is a stout 11,000 pounds. It has roomy seating and some clever storage areas, including a signature gear tunnel located between the cabin and the cargo bed. And for off-road aficionados, there is plenty of clearance to avoid rocks and ruts thanks to short body overhangs, a smooth underbody and a height-adjustable suspension."

Edmunds selected several winners in various categories, though the R1T was is editors' top choice overall. The Tesla Model 3 won the award for Edmunds Top Rated EV.

Do you agree with Edmunds' editors' choice? If not, which vehicle do you think should have been the winner? Start a conversation about this topic in our comment section below.