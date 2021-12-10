Guangzhou-based EV manufacturer, XPENG, is perhaps best known for its P7 sedan and its XPILOT driver assistance feature.

The P7 is a sports sedan currently available in Asian and European markets. Its battery comes in at just over 80kWh, allowing it to travel 350 miles on the overly generous NEDC cycle. Our own Tom Mouloughney even had the opportunity to drive an XPENG P7 out in New Jersey last August.

While the brand has always remained tech-centric, it also values driver’s safety, both on the road and in data privacy.

XPENG recently acquired British Standards Union (BSI) issued ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, making it the first Chinese EV startup to meet international security and privacy management standards.

ISO 27001, alternatively titled Information Security Management System, and ISO 27701, Privacy Protection Management System, were established by the Royal Charter in 1929. These certifications are issued to companies that are making strides to ensure customer data privacy.

XPENG utilizes a variety of data security features ranging from three-layered user data security firewalls to AI-based cloud services, all supported by fully-encrypted security chips.

The firm’s security initiatives will encompass all aspects of vehicular use, ranging from connected vehicle services, charging, Xmart OS, and XPILOT. XPENG’s security features will be implemented across the board, including the brand’s latest unveil, the G9 SUV.

On Dec 9, XPENG launched the Beta version of its XPILOT smart driving score system, the first driver safety assessment mechanism to evaluate driving behaviors on a real-time basis.

The system consists of education, examination and a scoring system to ensure drivers fully understand the XPILOT safety driving requirements.

It is the latest action by XPENG as part of its commitment to safety issues.