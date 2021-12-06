Toyota announced that its first automotive battery plant in North America will be located at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in North Carolina.

The $1.29 billion battery pack plant, hinted at in October, is a part of the $3.4 billion investment in the U.S. related to batteries. The remaining $2.1 billion might be for a battery cell gigafactory - potentially with Panasonic.

The new Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC) will initially have four production lines in 2025. Each production line will be capable of delivering enough lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles, which means 800,000 total annually.

At a later point, the plant will be expanded to at least six production lines, which means a combined total of at least up to 1.2 million vehicles per year.

However, as we understand, the TBMNC will be mostly focused on battery packs for hybrids/plug-in hybrids, but maybe all-electric models will also be included in the future?

"When it comes online in 2025, TBMNC will have four production lines, each capable of delivering enough lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles—with the intention to expand to at least six production lines for a combined total of up to 1.2 million vehicles per year. The $1.29 billion investment made by Toyota and Toyota Tsusho is partially funded from a total investment of approximately $3.4 billion previously announced on October 18, and is expected to create 1,750 new American jobs."

Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America said:

“The future of mobility is electrification and the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is the ideal location to make that future a reality. North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including the infrastructure, high-quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce, and a welcoming environment for doing business. Today marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership with the Tar Heel state as we embark on our journey to achieve carbon neutrality and provide mobility for all.”

Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC) in brief: