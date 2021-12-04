Seven electric cars picked up prizes at this year’s Top Gear Awards, proving EVs are continuing to become more and more dominant. In comparison, just two all-electric vehicles received awards at the 2020 event.

This year saw numerous electric winners in a wide variety of categories. Starting off, the Pininfarina Battista was TG’s Hyper GT Of The Year. “Ballistically fast and ballistically luxurious” according to Top Gear the Battista excels at going very fast and (thanks to its 300-mile range) very far too. Moving on, the BMW i4 picked up Saloon Of The Year. Offering all the benefits of a traditionally powered 4-Series, the i4 adds extra pace and power.

The Renault Megane E-Tech won Family Hatch Of The Year. Offering all the practicality of the traditional Megane this new half-crossover, half-hatch version adds electric power and all the latest technology. Meanwhile, the Mercedes EQS scooped up Luxury Car Of The Year. Quiet, tech-laden and comfortable – what more could you want? More desirable exterior looks perhaps, but then you wouldn’t get a 400+ mile range as the EQS’s remarkably low drag coefficient would be impacted.

Family Car Of The Year was given to the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Practical yet also fun, it adds a bit of excitement to the rather mundane crossover segment. Meanwhile, Concept Of The Year was given to the Porsche Mission R. A glimmer of hope for motorsport enthusiasts, the Mission R also previews the next-gen 718 Cayman and Boxster EVs. Finally, Crossover Of The Year was given to the stylish and statistically brilliant Kia EV6.

Top Gear noted they weren’t giving all these awards to EVs for the sake of it, but rather because electric cars are some of the best-executed vehicles currently on sale. Recognition like this is a promising sign as the industry as a whole transitions to BEVs, and it proves a wide variety of excellent electric cars are now here.