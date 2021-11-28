If you remember, earlier this year Tesla stocked hundreds of brand new refreshed Model S cars in a temporary parking lot in Fremont, California.

They were sitting idle at the site ahead of the launch in June and remained that way after the launch for months.

We guess that such storage conditions are not the best for cars, or at least their paint, but the most intriguing thing was what was the reason for keeping the fleet of Model S, for which so many customers were waiting.

The first thought that comes to mind is the semiconductor shortage and lack of some key parts that prevented completing the cars for delivery.

The issue probably was solved as one of the latest flyover videos, shared by 在曠野遇見神, reveals an almost empty parking as of November 22.

It was later noted also by Sawyer Merritt:

"Teslas temporary Model S holding lot that was filled for months with over 400 Model S's is now almost empty, indicating Tesla has been ramping up its Model S delivery efforts & fixed the problem (if one even existed) that caused them to sit."

It's great news that Tesla is clearing inventory and ramping up production of the Model S (probably also the Model X).

Tesla currently offers two versions of the Model S and Model X cars (both with two wheel sizes that have noticeably different range):

Prices:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 21" $99,490 +$1,200 N/A $100,690 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $125,490 +$1,200 N/A $126,690

Basic specs:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 21" AWD 100* 375 mi*

(603 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 351 mi*

(565 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 22" AWD 100* 332 mi*

(534 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 335 mi*

(539 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" AWD 100* 313 mi*

(504 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values