The world is eagerly waiting for news about the progress of Rivian R1T customer deliveries and production ramp up. The only thing we know officially is the 1,000 target sales (1,200 target production) by the end of 2021.

Here we can see a short video, shared by Volty - The EV Channel, which presents three Rivian R1T on a vehicle carrier that is heading Los Angeles.

"Driving on the 101 Freeway, we spotted a vehicle delivery truck loaded with 3 Rivian R1T's heading for delivery in Los Angeles."

We assume that customer deliveries spread across the country, and it's just another sign of that.

It's expected that in this month, Rivian will deliver a three-digit number of R1Ts - maybe a few hundred (after 156 in October) and another several hundred in December for a total of the planned 1,000.

We can also assume that most of the vehicles are still delivered to Rivian's employees, which might often be also shareholders of the company, and they appearsto be pretty silent, without many reports. It was the case from the start, before the IPO, and it still remains that way.

Hopefully, soon we will see full reviews and all kinds of tests of the Rivian R1T, including off-roading like the one we saw at the Diablo Drop Off in California.

