For all those interested in the Rivian R1T off-road capabilities, here is an interesting comparison with an older conventional model, the 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser 100.

The two were seen at the Diablo Drop Off in California. Let's see whether they are able to drive up.

"Can an electric vehicle off-road? At first, many people said things like:

-No, they're open differential

-No, they won't be able to control torque

-No, they'll just dig ruts into the ground

-No, how will you recharge them? Well, seeing is believing, so watching the Rivian EV truck and putting it up against a Land Cruiser 100 on the same example will tell you alot! In this episode, these two vehicles attempt to drive up the Diablo Dropoff! This is a steep and rutted climb, and a challenge for many off-road vehicles. See how they do!"

The old off-roader failed its attempt to climb up, but the Rivian R1T completed the try without any issues. It was impressive.

JonDZ Adventuring notes that for him the limitation of EVs is still the range, which should be far higher... like 500, 1,000 or more miles. But we guess that the upcoming 400-mile Rivian R1T should be good enough for most cases, especially if there will be charging infrastructure in popular locations.

At the end of the video we can see a third-generation Toyota Tacoma, all-wheel drive with modern electronic control, which uses the brakes to send power to the particular wheel. It's not the ultimate torque vectoring as in the case of Rivian's quad motor system, but it's enough to complete the Diablo Drop Off test.

We are eager to see more side-by-side comparisons of electric off-roading vehicles as they have the potential to show better performance than the modern gas/diesel SUVs.