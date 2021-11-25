Mercedes-Benz has announced that the Vision EQXX concept car will debut on January 3, 2022—most likely at CES considering the date.

The announcement, accompanied by a new teaser image, was made on LinkedIn by Markus Schäfer, the COO of Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars. He believes that progress with electric cars must move “much faster,” which is why Mercedes-Benz has set a more than ambitious goal for itself with the Vision EQXX.

“As you may know, we have been working on translating our strategic ambition to ‘Lead in Electric Drive’ into a car for some time. Now, the Vision EQXX is set to become the most efficient electric vehicle we have ever built – with a real-world range of more than 1,000 km. And I’m extremely happy that it will be unveiled to the public very soon—on January 3, 2022.”

A real-world range of more than 621 miles is indeed great news for the industry (and EV enthusiasts), but the key question here is how far away from production the technology is. Well, Mercedes-Benz says it aims to develop a compact-class electric vehicle that can drive 1,000 km at a stretch on one battery charge under real road conditions.

The efficiency target of the said production EV is even more exciting: “a single-digit consumption value for kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers at normal highway speeds.” Achieving under 10 kWh/100 km is a really big development considering that the most efficient EV on sale today, the Model 3 RWD, has an EU-certified average consumption of 14 kWh per 100 km.

Since the Vision EQXX is described as “an interdisciplinary technology program” rather than a simple show car, it will play a big role in achieving the single-digit consumption figure.

“We are scrutinizing every efficiency building block and not just focusing on individual elements. Our project team is deliberately interdisciplinary, filled with experts in their respective fields. In the EQXX, energy efficiency, vehicle concept development, eDrive system integration, Software and design are working hand in hand. And Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains is also on board.”

It goes without saying that in order to achieve such impressive range and efficiency ratings, the Vision EQXX also has to excel at aerodynamics. Schäfer says that the target is to exceed the 0.20 drag coefficient of the EQS, which holds the record for production cars in this respect.

Speaking of the EQS, Mercedes is also working on increasing the energy density at the battery cell level by a further 20% compared to its current electric flagship.