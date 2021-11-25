Mercedes-Benz has started taking orders for the EQB electric compact SUV in Germany, where prices start at €55,311 ($62,100) for the EQB 300 4MATIC.

German customers can shave €7,500 off that price thanks to the local environmental bonus, of which €5,000 is financed by the government and €2,500 by the automaker. The EQB, which is essentially the pure electric version of the GLB, offers two AWD powertrains at launch, with an FWD model and a “particularly long-range version” expected at a later date.

Interestingly, the EQB is more expensive than AWD rivals such as the Audi Q4 e-tron (€50,900) and Volvo XC40 Recharge (€52,150), although it does undercut the Tesla Model Y Long Range (€57,970).

The Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC (€55,311) combines a front-mounted asynchronous motor with a rear-mounted permanently excited synchronous motor for a total of 165 kW (221 hp) and 390 Nm (288 lb-ft) of torque.

The EQB 350 4MATIC (€57,988) features the same setup but more power and torque: 215 kW (288 hp) and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) of torque. As a result, it sprints from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds, compared to 8.0 seconds for the EQB 300 4MATIC. The top speed is capped at 160 km/h (99 mph) in both cases.

Both models feature a lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 66.5 kWh that enables a maximum WLTP-rated range of 419 km (260 miles). Expect the EPA range to be lower when the Mercedes-Benz EQB arrives stateside sometime in 2022.

The EQB’s AC charging time from 10 to 100 percent at a wallbox or public charging station (11 kW, three-phase) is 5:45 hours, while CCS-format DC fast-charging (at a maximum rate of 100 kW) gets the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 32 minutes.

Speaking of charging, EQB customers get one free year of Mercedes me Charge providing access to over 600,000 charging points worldwide.

The EQB offers five seats as standard or seven seats as an option (€1,416). Other notable options include the Driving Assistance Package (€1,439), Advanced Package (€2,570) including the Widescreen Cockpit, Mirror Package, and Parking Package with reversing camera, as well as the Advanced Plus Package (€3,677).

The latter builds on the Advanced Package, adding the Keyless-Go Convenience Package, Thermotronic two-zone automatic climate control, upgraded audio system, and wireless smartphone charging. There’s also the Electric Art design pack (€940), while the Edition 1 (€8,520) will be available for a limited time following the market launch.