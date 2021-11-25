Tesla has officially announced on its weibo channel that customer deliveries of the Tesla Model Y Performance in China have started.

It's the third Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y version available in the country, after the Long Range AWD and RWD (previously named Standard Range). Together with two Model 3 versions, the MIC lineup consists of five versions (see the list here).

The Performance version is substantially more expensive, but it offers quicker acceleration and a higher top speed. The range, on the other hand, is shorter than the regular Long Range AWD version.

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:

  • Price: 387,900 CNY ($60,681)
  • Range (NEDC): 566 km (352 miles)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds
  • top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

As we can see, within basically two years Tesla has launched two electric cars, several versions ranging from the entry-level (Standard Range) to top of the line (Performance).

The MIC cars produced at the Tesla Giga Shanghai have also a high ratio of localized parts supply, including batteries - either from LG Chem's LG Energy Solution or CATL.

After more than 54,000 Model 3/Model Y sold or exported in October, Tesla is expected to reach even higher levels in November and December.

The next step might be an introduction of a China-designed electric car, hinted at by Tesla China Vice President Grace Tao. That would be interesting.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. and Europe, the company is working on a Model Y that will be equipped with 4680-type cylindrical cells, structural battery pack and megacastings (front and rear) that potentially could noticeably improve the product in terms of range and cost.

