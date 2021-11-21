The market is clearly very taken with the Ford F-150 Lightning. Ford is “approaching 200,000” reservations for the electric pickup, however meeting all that demand could prove difficult. This is because the Blue Oval plans to build only 15,000 F-150 Lightnings in 2022 followed by 55,000 in 2023 and 80,000 in 2024.

On top of that, Ford told Electrek at the LA Auto Show that the aforementioned figure does not include fleet customers buying through the Ford Pro program. The entry-level $39,974 “Pro” model is targeted exclusively for commercial use and is therefore seemingly not accounted for in the released reservation figures.

Ford plans to become the world’s largest EV manufacturer and intends to produce 600,000 EVs in 2023. This means the Lightning will account for less than 10% of electric production, for reference the ICE F-150 currently makes up 15-20% of total Ford production. Perhaps the Lightning production figures Ford previously provided were a little conservative. The marque will certainly have to ramp them up in order to meet consumer demand, because as it stands those ordering today will be waiting over three years for their Lightning.

Currently F-150 Lightning deliveries will commence in May 2022. Two battery packs will be available, a Standard-Range Battery with a 230-mile range and an Extended-Range Battery with a 300-mile range. The Standard-Range pack will be capable of towing up to 7,700 lbs meanwhile the Extended-Range one will be good for up to 10,000 lbs.