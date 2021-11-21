Ford was present at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show not only with a static display of the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, but also a demo ride opportunity for visitors.

Our very own Kyle Conner was one of the first to experience the launch on a small, indoor track at the show (Ford offered such demo rides also at other events through the year), and below we attached a few more videos from a different perspective:

With a cumulative reservation number "approaching 200,000", and production starting in Spring 2022, Ford is at the forefront of electrification of electric pickups. Also, because the company owns a noticeable minority stake in Rivian, which has launched the first modern all-electric pickup - the Rivian R1T, we consider Ford a leader in the electric truck segment.

Other OEMs probably will join the party with a high-volume product a year or two after Ford.

According to the latest announcements, Ford is doubling its electrification efforts for the next two years, and a potential increase of Ford F-150 Lightning production might imply a necessity to add an additional manufacturing site to the new, but space-constrained Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

In the near future, Ford will probably reveal more details about the pickup and open orders book. For now we know that there will be two main versions (see specs here):

Standard-Range Battery with expected EPA range of 230 miles (370 km)

Both with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and a lot of great features, like power export, huge front trunk and more.

The prices are expected to start at $39,974 (MSRP), before any incentives, however, as long as the product will be supply constrained, there is a risk of substantial premiums added at dealerships.