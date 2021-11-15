Rivian seeks the best location for its second manufacturing plant in the U.S. and is currently "in discussion with multiple locations."

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution (via Automotive News), Georgia is one of the options. Previously we heard also about Texas and Arizona.

The rumor is that the company is "in late-stage negotiations for a parcel of land east of Atlanta". Both electric vehicles and battery cells would potentially be produced at the site.

Rivian officially confirms that it is seeking a new location, but is silent about details:

"Rivian is in discussions with multiple locations as part of a competitive process for siting a second manufacturing facility. This may include Rivian being involved in certain public facing processes at potential locations. Involvement in these processes does not indicate a final decision."

Automotive News, notes also that the company revealed in its IPO prospectus that it will not be profitable until it adds more models and exceed production/sales volume of its first and only plant in Normal, Illinois (currently equipped for 150,000/year with an intention to increase to 200,000/year in a few years).

The long-term plan is to reach 1 million units per year by 2030, with probably four plants globally (as we understand - two in the U.S., one in Europe and one in China).

The location near Atlanta would be not far (about 70 miles) from SK Innovation (SK On)'s two battery plants (under construction, the first one will soon start series production) that will produce batteries for Volkswagen and Ford.

At this point we can just conclude that the best deal will win and that Rivian probably has no choice but to make use of recently raised capital and expand to reach a level that will be sufficient to survive long term. As the electric pickup/SUV segment is just crawling, it's the right time to overtake the larger and slower OEMs. Of course, it's a risky all-in bet.