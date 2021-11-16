E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group, announced that it received its first order for a "fully electric" fire truck - the E-ONE Vector. The launch of such a product was hinted at in August.

The first E-ONE Vector will be built for the Mesa Fire and Medical Department in Mesa, Arizona and is expected to be delivered in 2022.

According to the brief press releases that we saw, the truck is equipped with a 316 kWh battery pack and a 400 kW electric motor.

However, we are not entirely sure whether it's 100% electric, as there appears to be an on-board generator, acting as a range extender. At least such an option appears to be included in the order from Mesa:

Customized features on the Mesa apparatus include: 100-inch wide cab with raised roof

Extruded aluminum body with full height / full depth compartments each side

Clean cab design with no SCBA in the cab

Upgraded air conditioning system with additional evaporator in rear of cab

Electronic stability control

Galvanized and powder coated double rail frame with 194-inch wheelbase

Severe duty front bumper with full width tray

Thermal battery management system

500 amps of available 12 volt power

Range extender for emergency back-up power

Heavy duty two-arm overhead ladder rack with 16 and 28-foot ladders

Low hosebed design holds a total of 1750 feet of hose

2002 FoamPro foam system

AXIS™ Smart truck technology

Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group said:

“In developing the Vector, we worked closely with our customers to identify their product needs. Using this feedback, we designed a robust EV rig that upholds our commitment to providing the highest quality and best performing fire apparatus. We are excited to partner with Mesa in protecting both their community and the environment and look forward to delivering the first of these revolutionary EV fire trucks. The Vector is well equipped to serve the needs of Mesa firefighters and customizable for department needs across the country.”

The company says that the E-ONE Vector is the first North American-style fully electric fire truck. It might be also the first one deployed.

However, the first order for an electric fire truck in North America was actually placed in February 2020 by The Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD). The LAFD ordered a vehicle from Rosenbauer (via Electrek).

The Rosenbauer “Revolutionary Technology” (RT) actually is a plug-in hybrid with an on-board internal combustion engine range-extender (in series-hybrid configuration). The battery on this model is only 50 kWh (100 kWh is an option, selected by LAFD to maintain zero-emissions operation for up to two hours).

We guess that it will take years until we will see true fully electric fire trucks, as it would require a lot of batteries and, at least currently, it's cheaper to use range extenders.