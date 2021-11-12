Electric car maker Nio is getting ready to launch its first sedan in China in the first quarter of 2022, the Nio ET7.

The company recently showed ET7 prototypes undergoing winter and high-altitude testing, and has already said that the mid-size sedan will be available in global markets.

Chances are that the second country to get it after China will be Norway, Europe’s most advanced EV market and Nio’s first foothold on the continent. Speaking of the Scandinavian country, Norwegian EV reviewer Bjorn Nyland is probably the first European allowed to take a close look at a Nio ET7 prototype, especially at its interior.

Bjorn appears to be a big fan of the ET7’s exterior design, but that is obviously something left for every viewer to decide. By the way, looking at the rear end’s fastback design one would expect the ET7 to feature a rear hatch but instead it’s just a narrow-opening sedan trunk lid—kind of a missed opportunity from a practicality perspective.

Gallery: NIO ET7

55 Photos

By the way, the reviewer did not open the front hood, so we’re not sure if there’s a frunk under it. Now, as far as the interior goes, you should know the ET7 in the video is a hand-built prototype that’s not fully functional. For example, the digital screens are just dummy displays.

The cabin looks welcoming and high quality, with Bjorn saying it reminds him of a Mercedes-Benz. He also notes that none of the interior design themes will feature piano black-style shiny surfaces, which is a plus in his book.

The interior is very roomy as well, including in the back, though the seats are placed a bit too low for his liking. Obviously, some things may change when the ET7 enters production, but based on this prototype, things are looking very promising.

As a refresher, the Nio ET7 will offer three lithium-ion battery options (75 kWh, 100 kWh, 150 kWh), with the largest one enabling a driving range of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on the NEDC cycle.

All models will come with dual-motor AWD and a combined output of 644 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), enabling a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 3.9 seconds. In China, Nio said the ET7 would have a starting price of 448,000 yuan ($69,000) before subsidies.