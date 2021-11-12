In October, the number of new passenger car registrations in France decreased by 31% year-over-year to 118,521.

On the other hand, the plug-in segment is expanding. Last month, some 28,199 new plug-ins were registered (up 33% year-over-year). Out of that, 27,109 were passenger plug-ins and their market share reached a third consecutive record of almost 22.9%.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 15,582 - up 55% at 13.1% market share

- up 55% at 13.1% market share Passenger PHEVs: 11,527 - up 13% at 9.7% market share

- up 13% at 9.7% market share Light commercial BEVs: 1,025 - up 9% at 3.4% market share

- up 9% at 3.4% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 65

Total plug-ins: 28,199 - up 33%

Plug-in car sales in France – October 2021

So far this year, over 245,000 new plug-ins were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 122,518 - up 52%

- up 52% Passenger and Light commercial PHEVs: 114,016 - up 125%

- up 125% Light commercial BEVs: 9,245 - up 42%

- up 42% Total plug-ins: 245,779 - up 78%

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The top two models in October were the Renault ZOE (2,348 but down 6.3% year-over-year) and the Dacia Spring Electric (2,204), which almost scored first place.

The Peugeot e-208 was a little bit lower at 1,732, while the Tesla Model 3 happened to be the best of the rest in its off-peak month (951). The Model 3 remains the top-selling electric car in France with an advantage of a few thousand over Renault ZOE and at this point we guess it will remain like that by the end of the year.

As usual, most of the top BEVs in France are small electric cars. Among plug-in hybrids, the Peugeot 3008 PHEV (1,669) is second to none both for the month and for the year.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France: