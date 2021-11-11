The all-electric Rivian R1T pickup impressed Minimal Duck, who had an opportunity to experience the R1T’s off-road capabilities firsthand, during a First Mile R1T Preview at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

According to the initial review with beautiful footage, the R1T's traction is considered "perfect" or "unreal" - "I felt like we were just gripping onto the dirt." - which is exactly what Rivian intended to achieve with its ultimate quad motor, all-wheel-drive system with full torque vectoring for each wheel.

"It’s a solid truck that is super comfortable off-road, designed for the outdoors, and just so happens to be electric."

The Rivian R1T is built for adventure off-roading with a focus on a great driving experience and fun.

If the feedback remain as positive as in the case of this video, Rivian will be very happy. By the end of this year, some 1,000 R1T are expected to be delivered to customers.

