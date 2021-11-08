Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently split up with his love interest, music star and avant-garde artist Grimes. But that doesn't mean he's all alone. It's clear Elon has fallen in love with a Shiba Inu dog named Floki (Loki is his favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Above: Elon Musk and his favorite furry friend which happens to also double as the face of a cryptocurrency (Twitter: Shibetoshi Nakamoto

Elon shared Floki’s first photo (see below) when he arrived at his new place. It's likely the photo of his new puppy was probably taken at Musk’s new $50k starter home in Texas. Of course, this adorable pic of Floki spread like wildfire on social media.

Above: Elon Musk's Shiba Inu pet Floki taking a nap (Twitter: Elon Musk

In the same Twitter thread where Musk shared this photo, the Twitter user 'Earl of FrunkPuppy' asked Elon to put Floki in the frunk (front trunk) of a Tesla. “Will do!,” Musk replied. The 'Earl of FrunkPuppy' (@28delayslater / Twitter) happens to be a Tesla enthusiast account famous for sharing pictures of dogs and small puppies in the frunk of Teslas.

Above: Elon accepts the request for a 'frunk puppy' pic! (Twitter: Elon Musk

After about two weeks, Musk fulfilled his promise and posted the following pic of Floki enjoying his leisure time exploring the frunk of a Tesla. As soon as Elon shared this photo with the world, the price of Dogecoin started to rise.

Above: The adorable Floki (Twitter: Elon Musk

Earlier in February this year, Elon Musk said that he had bought some Dogecoin for his (and Grimes') youngest son X Æ A-Xii. This past week Musk even joked that he's nominating Floki for the role of faux CEO of Dogecoin!

Above: Elon's other (albeit less famous) puppy whom he affectionately calls Marvin the Martian (Twitter: Elon Musk

Nevertheless, just because Dogecoin has an association with the ultra-cute Shiba Inu dog doesn't mean it's Elon's only canine pal. It turns out Musk has another dog too. Although he admits the relationship is different, "My dog Marvin is [a] Havanese too, although I’m *his* emotional support human."

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla Oracle. Revised update edited by EVANNEX.