Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently split up with his love interest, music star and avant-garde artist Grimes. But that doesn't mean he's all alone. It's clear Elon has fallen in love with a Shiba Inu dog named Floki (Loki is his favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe).
Elon shared Floki’s first photo (see below) when he arrived at his new place. It's likely the photo of his new puppy was probably taken at Musk’s new $50k starter home in Texas. Of course, this adorable pic of Floki spread like wildfire on social media.
In the same Twitter thread where Musk shared this photo, the Twitter user 'Earl of FrunkPuppy' asked Elon to put Floki in the frunk (front trunk) of a Tesla. “Will do!,” Musk replied. The 'Earl of FrunkPuppy' (@28delayslater / Twitter) happens to be a Tesla enthusiast account famous for sharing pictures of dogs and small puppies in the frunk of Teslas.
After about two weeks, Musk fulfilled his promise and posted the following pic of Floki enjoying his leisure time exploring the frunk of a Tesla. As soon as Elon shared this photo with the world, the price of Dogecoin started to rise.
Earlier in February this year, Elon Musk said that he had bought some Dogecoin for his (and Grimes') youngest son X Æ A-Xii. This past week Musk even joked that he's nominating Floki for the role of faux CEO of Dogecoin!
Nevertheless, just because Dogecoin has an association with the ultra-cute Shiba Inu dog doesn't mean it's Elon's only canine pal. It turns out Musk has another dog too. Although he admits the relationship is different, "My dog Marvin is [a] Havanese too, although I’m *his* emotional support human."
Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla Oracle. Revised update edited by EVANNEX.
