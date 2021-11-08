This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Posted on EVANNEX on November 08, 2021, by Iqtidar Ali

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently split up with his love interest, music star and avant-garde artist Grimes. But that doesn't mean he's all alone. It's clear Elon has fallen in love with a Shiba Inu dog named Floki (Loki is his favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe).
Above: Elon Musk and his favorite furry friend which happens to also double as the face of a cryptocurrency (Twitter: Shibetoshi Nakamoto)

Elon shared Floki’s first photo (see below) when he arrived at his new place. It's likely the photo of his new puppy was probably taken at Musk’s new $50k starter home in Texas. Of course, this adorable pic of Floki spread like wildfire on social media.

Elon Musk's puppy Floki.
Above: Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu pet Floki taking a nap (Twitter: Elon Musk)

In the same Twitter thread where Musk shared this photo, the Twitter user 'Earl of FrunkPuppy' asked Elon to put Floki in the frunk (front trunk) of a Tesla. “Will do!,” Musk replied. The 'Earl of FrunkPuppy' (@28delayslater / Twitter) happens to be a Tesla enthusiast account famous for sharing pictures of dogs and small puppies in the frunk of Teslas.

 
Above: Elon accepts the request for a 'frunk puppy' pic! (Twitter: Elon Musk)

After about two weeks, Musk fulfilled his promise and posted the following pic of Floki enjoying his leisure time exploring the frunk of a Tesla. As soon as Elon shared this photo with the world, the price of Dogecoin started to rise. 

Floki in a frunk.
Above: The adorable Floki (Twitter: Elon Musk)

Earlier in February this year, Elon Musk said that he had bought some Dogecoin for his (and Grimes') youngest son X Æ A-Xii.  This past week Musk even joked that he's nominating Floki for the role of faux CEO of Dogecoin!
Above: Elon's other (albeit less famous) puppy whom he affectionately calls Marvin the Martian (Twitter: Elon Musk)

Nevertheless, just because Dogecoin has an association with the ultra-cute Shiba Inu dog doesn't mean it's Elon's only canine pal. It turns out Musk has another dog too. Although he admits the relationship is different, "My dog Marvin is [a] Havanese too, although I’m *his* emotional support human."

Written by: Iqtidar AliAn earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla OracleRevised update edited by EVANNEX.

