The launch of the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot Program at selected Supercharging stations in the Netherlands has prompted EV users to test the service.

In this video we can take a look at electricfelix's fast charging test of the Porsche Taycan at a V3 Tesla Supercharging station, which happens to have a slightly different layout. The charging terminals are installed between the stalls (closer to cars).

This small change allows to very easily connect some cars, but of course it does not solve the issue for all, or even for most models, because of the short cables and various locations of the charging inlet.

Anyway, the Porsche Taycan was able to recharge without any problem and here is the power output reported by the car at a particular state-of-charge (SOC):

6% SOC (start): 121 kW

20% SOC: 128 kW

30% SOC: 130 kW

43% SOC: 132 kW

50% SOC: 134 kW

While the numbers are not bad, they are far below the V3 Tesla Supercharger, which should be able to deliver up to 250 kW, and below the car's capabilities, as it can accept up to about 270 kW.

The reason behind the limited power output is the battery system voltage - Porsche Taycan runs on roughly 800 V, and can't utilize higher power at 400 V or so chargers.

As a result, for the Porsche Taycan, the charging power turned out to be the same here at V3 Tesla Supercharger as at a previously checked V2 Tesla Supercharger.

By the way, it's interesting that the info on the V3 Supercharger (see 5:55) shows 1,000 V DC and 425 A. We guess that the end terminals (cables and plugs) are future-proofed to deliver higher voltage and higher power in the future (if the chargers are upgraded).

Anyway, a 39 kWh charge for a customer with monthly subscription resulted in a bill of €9.36 (€0.24/kWh).

For reference, here is the video from the V2 Tesla Supercharger test, which required special parking (not always possible due to obstacles).