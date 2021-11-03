The recent launch of the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot at 10 Supercharging stations in the Netherlands prompted us to compare the offer with some of the other networks.

According to multiple reports, Tesla's prices for non-Tesla EVs are:

single use at €0.57/kWh (customers without any contracts)



(customers without any contracts) subscription: €13/month + €0.24/kWh (a similar to Tesla drivers)

a minimum period is just one month

the breakeven is at around 39.4 kWh/month (compared to single use)

IONITY

That's not bad as far as Europe is concerned and actually significantly better than in the case of IONITY, which recently launched a new tariff - Ionity Passport:

Ionity Direct - €0.79/kWh (customers without any contracts)

(customers without any contracts) Ionity Passport - €17.99/month plus €0.35/kWh

a minimum period is 12 months

the breakeven is at over 490 kWh/year or 40.8 kWh/month (compared to Ionity Direct)

incl. VAT; equivalent in other currencies (see details for you country here)

Tesla prices are better in both cases and on top of that the subscription is just for a single month.

On the other hand, IONITY offers up to 350 kW chargers with 800 V capability (compared to 250 kW at V3 Tesla Superchargers, without 800 V capability) and the Plug & Charge feature for some of the non-Tesla EVs. On top of that, many new BEVs come with a special package of free or discounted charging at IONITY.

Fastned

The Fastned fast charging network is very big in its home market and has a quite a competitive offer too:

Guest - €0.59/kWh (customers without registered)

(customers without registered) Member - €0.59/kWh (registered customer without any contracts)

(registered customer without any contracts) Gold Member - €11.99/month plus €0.35/kWh

a minimum period is just one month (after the first month you can cancel your membership on every day) - see offer here

the breakeven is at around 50 kWh/month (compared to single use)

Fastned's offer was also undercut by Tesla, but it still has many advantages, including up to 300-350 kW chargers with 800 V capability, very good locations, drive-thru layouts and a canopy.

We assume that despite Tesla's offer, many customers will use other networks simply because Supercharging stations will not be able to easily reach their charging inlets, located in different positions than on Tesla's (the cables are too short). Others will be surely interested in the cheapest rate.

You can see the active Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot's station in Tesla's map here.