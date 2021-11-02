Tesla has surprisingly launched in the U.S. and Canada a new charging product - the Tesla J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector - a home/work/destination AC Level 2 charging unit with the SAE J1772 plug.

That's quite interesting since Tesla does not offer EVs with the SAE J1772 charging inlet. It has its own proprietary charging connector for AC and DC charging, while the SAE J1772 was adopted by basically all of the other manufacturers of BEVs and PHEVs.

Of course, Tesla EVs with the J1772 adapter could use this station, but it would not be convenient on a daily basis like it is with the Tesla proprietary Wall Connector (see Tom Moloughney's review here), which is recommended for Teslas for the most seamless home charging experience.

"For Tesla vehicle owners, we recommend a Wall Connector for the most seamless home charging experience. The J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector requires an adapter for Tesla vehicles."

The Tesla J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector is a 9.6 kW unit (40 A, 240 V) with a 24-foot (7.3 meter) cable length, multiple power settings and a versatile indoor/outdoor design.

Tesla explains that there is also a power sharing feature, so up to four units can share the available power from a single circuit.

"Tesla recommends installing with a 50-amp circuit breaker for maximum power output. For owners with multiple electric vehicles, up to four Gen 2 J1772 Wall Connectors can share available power, making it possible to charge multiple vehicles at home. Power sharing is only possible when connected to other Tesla Gen 2 J1772 Wall Connectors."

Those are solid specs for a price of $415. Both BEV and PHEV customers might now consider this home charging station over some third-party solutions or branded ones by other manufacturers.The Tesla proprietary Wall Connector is rated at up to 11.5 kW and cost $500.

Update: We've ordered the new Tesla J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector and will be posting a full video review, so stay tuned.

Drive Tesla notes that the price in Canada ($515 CAD) is also quite attractive (the proprietary Wall Connector cost $635 CAD).

Not only that, the Tesla J1772 charging stations have been in production and deployed at the Tesla destination sites for quite some time. It's only now when regular customers can buy them.

The question is then why Tesla has launched the product for non-Tesla EVs? Simply because it has the product and can sell it, maybe in higher volume to make a bigger splash. Tesla Level 2 charging points for general EVs would be basically a living advertisement for the company.

Some might think that Tesla will switch to the SAE J1772 standard and its Combo extension, but only time will tell.