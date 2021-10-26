The CCS Combo 1 adapter for Tesla's proprietary charging standard was first launched in South Korea (but it is coming to North America as well) and was recently tested with a few Teslas and several chargers.

According to the specs, the adapter works at up to 500 V and up to 300 A (theoretically up to 150 kW, but we guessed that in the real world it will be 100-120 kW, especially considering the pack's voltage).

Tesla charging adapter (DC): CCS Combo 1 to Tesla proprietary standard
According to the video, the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range was able to charge at up to 108 kW at a high-power charger. This is the highest registered value, although it could be slightly different depending on a certain State of Charge (SOC) level or battery temperature, we guess.

Using a 100 kWh charger, the car was able to take up to 74 kW, while the basic "50" kW chargers were good for about 40 kW.

2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range charging test:

  • Charger #1 (400 V, 120 A, 48 kW) result: 41 kW
  • Charger #2 (400 V, 120 A, 48 kW) result: 38 kW
  • Charger #3 (450 V, 110 A, 50 kW) result: 40 kW
  • Charger #4 (500 V, 200 A, 100 kW) result: 74 kW
  • Charger #5 (1000 V, 350 A, 350 kW) result: 108 kW

The test with a Tesla Model S - as expected - ended with no charging, as the adapter is compatible only with the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

2017 Tesla Model S 90D charging test:

  • Charger #6 (400 V, 110 A, 44 kW) result: charging not available

Finally, the third car - the entry-level Tesla Model 3 - was able to get up to 66 kW at a 200 kW charger, and 47 kW at a 100 kW charger. Lower charging power levels are completely normal, as the battery pack is noticeably smaller than in the Long Range version.

2019 Tesla Model 3 SR+ charging test:

  • Charger #7 (500 V, 200 A, 100 kW) result: 47 kW
  • Charger #8 (1000 V, 200 A, 200 kW) result: 66 kW
 

