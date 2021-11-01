This salvage Tesla Model 3, affectionately known as "Mad Max," is at it again. It's a Tesla that's specifically designed for some hardcore off-roading, though in this latest build video, they guys refer to it as the "World's First Overlanding Tesla Build." Whatever works. No matter how you slice it, this Model 3 has transitioned from a wreck to a wonder.

As you may remember, we featured this exact Overlanding Model 3 a few times back in August. This is because the guys who built it – their YouTube channel goes by the interesting name of Grind Hard Plumbing Co – enlisted the help of a superstar in the aftermarket and DIY space, Rich Benoit AKA Rich Rebuilds. You may also be familiar with Rich's work and affiliation with Electrified Garage.

At any rate, Grind Hard Plumbing Co previously made big plans for the ultimate off-road Tesla. Their work began with a salvage dual-motor all-wheel-drive Model 3 Long Range that was totaled. They've spent a good deal of time modifying the heck out of it with the likes of a roll cage, a winch, and a 2-inch suspension lift, though they make it clear that they're lifting this "off-road monster truck" even more in the upcoming episodes.

In this episode, they've modified their Mad Max Tesla by building a tube bumper with reverse lights, along with adding a trailer hitch and a "street sign skid plate." They've decided to publish this as a series showing off the build as it progressed.

Check out the video and then let us know what you think of the Mad Max Model 3. Is this something you're interested in? If you could head up a project like this, what would you do? Scroll down and share your words of wisdom.