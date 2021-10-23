Rivian progresses with customer deliveries of the Rivian R1T. We have not heard much since the production launch when the first unit was delivered to Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe on September 14.

Some units were seen in transport earlier this month, but not many reports from the field. Here is a report from Travis Munson, who just received the R1T in Illinois.

Judging from the tweets, he is very happy with the truck:

"Delivery day!! @Rivian" "A few more photos from my #rivian #r1t delivery yesterday! Taking it on a road trip to Chicago today!" "Loving Driver+!"

We are eager to see some videos and fully independent reviews of the R1T.

