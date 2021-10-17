beganRivian h commercial production of the R1T all-electric pickup in September and the first customer car rolled off the assembly line on September 14.

We haven't heard much about customer deliveries since then, probably because the ramp up is quite limited. We would not expect to see volume deliveries in the first few months - maybe a few hundred total by the end of this year.

Above we can see a new video from Oklahoma with two customer cars probably on their way to customers:

"Rivian R1T spotted on John Kilpatrick turnpike in Oklahoma City on October 15, 2021 at 4:41pm. The first Rivian R1T was blue and the second was white. I was unable to tell the interior colors." - SirIceberg

Let's remember that those are basically the first modern electric pickup trucks in the country.

According to the IPO info, Rivian had 48,390 R1T and R1S preorders in the United States and Canada as of September 30, and a contract with Amazon for 100,000 Rivian EDV vans.

The series production of the R1S and EDV for customers will start at the very end of the year - in December.

Hopefully, soon we will see more reporst from customers and independent reviewers as well as tests of Rivian's EVs.

Rivian R1T specs: