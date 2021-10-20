According to the latest data, Audi sold some 20,000 all-electric cars globally in the third quarter of 2020, which is 29.1% more than a year ago and a new all-time record.

The company currently offers several electric cars, including Audi e-tron SUV/Sportback, Audi e-tron GT, and the latest MEB-based Audi Q4 e-tron SUV/Sportback.

So far this year, the sales increased 51.4% year-over-year to about 52,800, which is also more than the 47,324 units sold in all of 2020.

Audi BEV sales - Q3 2021

While all those numbers are positive, the results are lower than in the case of other brands within the Volkswagen Group, which as a whole expanded by 108% in Q3 and 133% year-to-date.

Maybe the reason is that Audi was on the forefront of electrification with the Audi e-tron model, while other brands compare to a relatively low base of 2020 (Volkswagen was not even selling the ID.3 then).

An interesting thing is that out of 20,000 sales in Q3 and almost 53,000 YTD, respectively only 909 (4.5%) and 7,793 (14.8%) fall on the U.S.

Europe is the biggest BEV market for Audi and the first to get the latest models like the Audi e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron.

We guess that especially with the Q3 e-tron, Audi should be able to scale up its volume toward new records.