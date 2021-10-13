Toyota Motor Europe (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports very good sales results in Europe for the first nine months of the year. The overall sales increased 21% year-over-year to 864,904, which translates to a record market share of 6.7%. About 59% of the total volume is hybrids.

The Japanese company also improves on the plug-in front. In Q3, the plug-in car sales increased to 8,607, which is 3.2% of the total volume. Everything thanks to the plug-in hybrid RAV4 and all-electric Proace van. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales remain low at 191.

Toyota Motor Europe (Toyota and Lexus brands) results in Q3 2021:

BEVs: 2,126 (0.8% share) - 1,497 Toyota and 629 Lexus

(0.8% share) - 1,497 Toyota and 629 Lexus PHEVs: 6,481 (2.4% share) - all Toyota

(2.4% share) - all Toyota Plug-ins: 8,607 (3.2% share) - 7,978 Toyota and 629 Lexus

(3.2% share) - 7,978 Toyota and 629 Lexus FCVs: 191 (0.1% share)

Model rank:

Year-to-date, the company has sold close to 24,000 plug-ins (2.7% of its share), which are results an order of magnitude better than in the past.

Toyota Motor Europe (Toyota and Lexus brands) results in Q1-Q3 2021:

BEVs: 5,291 (0.6% share) - 3,505 Toyota and 1,786 Lexus

(0.6% share) - 3,505 Toyota and 1,786 Lexus PHEVs: 18,434 (2.1% share) - all Toyota

(2.1% share) - all Toyota Plug-ins: 23,725 (2.7% share) - 21,939 Toyota and 1,786 Lexus

(2.7% share) - 21,939 Toyota and 1,786 Lexus FCVs: 507 (0.1% share)

Since more and more plug-in models are in the pipeline, the numbers will soon grow even faster. Hopefully, soon we will see Toyota selling a lot of rechargeable cars.

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) sales results in Europe - Q1-Q3 2021