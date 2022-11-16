Toyota has unveiled the fifth-generation Prius in Europe, which comes exclusively as a plug-in hybrid in the region.

The all-new Prius Plug-in Hybrid is based on the automaker's second-generation GA-C platform of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that brings reduced weight and increased rigidity. The Prius Plug-in Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor that deliver significantly more power than the outgoing Prius Plug-in Hybrid—220 horsepower (164 kilowatts)—and greater efficiency.

The gasoline engine alone produces 148 horsepower (111 kW) while a transaxle front motor delivers 120 kW (160 hp) for a total system output of 220 hp (164 kW). The motor is powered by a new 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a 50 percent longer all-electric driving range than the current generation. This would suggest an EV range of around 58 miles (95 kilometers) judging by the current 39-mile (63-km) figure in the UK.

Toyota says that most daily driving can be undertaken in EV mode. For even more efficiency, Toyota offers optional solar cells on the roof that generate clean energy. The higher energy density cells allow for optimized packaging and the battery pack is compact enough to be installed under the rear seat, lowering the center of gravity.

Moving on to the styling, the all-new Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid looks radically different, adopting elegant modern lines with a smooth, sleek silhouette, a roof peak moved rearwards, a 50-millimeter (1.97-inch) lower height and larger diameter tires (up to 19 inches). Toyota says the Prius has discarded unnecessary forms and lines, retaining a simple and clean overall design inspired by the natural flow of air.

Toyota says the body is aerodynamically streamlined to optimize air flow and achieve excellent fuel efficiency, handling and stability. The wheelbase is 50-mm (1.97-in) longer compared with the previous generation, but the overall length is 46-mm (1.81-in) shorter while the width has grown by 22 mm (0.86 in) for a more dynamic stance.

At the front, a hammerhead motif integrates the distinctive lights, while the rear view is dominated by a three-dimensional light strip. Other notable exterior elements include the hidden rear door handles, pronounced rear haunches and sloping roofline that gives it a coupe-like silhouette.

Inside, the Toyota Prius features a black-based interior divided into three zones according to a so-called "Island Architecture": surroundings, driver module and floating instrument panel. The dashboard looks similar to the one in the Toyota bZ4X, with a 7-inch TFT LCD screen sticking up from the dashboard and sitting directly in the field of vision, while a significantly larger floating center screen is doubled by slim air conditioning controls.

The vehicle also features instrument panel illumination linked to notifications from Toyota Safety Sense and expresses alerts through color changes. The cabin is said to be spacious and features a lower seating position than before for a sportier feel.

The all-new Toyota Prius Plug-In will be introduced to Europe in spring 2023.