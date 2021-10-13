Jay Leno got privileged access to drive a pre-production GMC Hummer EV prototype off-road and was extremely impressed with how the vehicle handled. He liked the power and effortlessness, as well as the fact that the electric Hummer is a much more eco-friendly proposal than any previous vehicle to wear the nameplate.

The excerpt Jay posted on the Jay Leno’s Garage YouTube channel doesn’t show the full drive, though, and the entire video will only be shown on the homonymous TV show that airs on CNBC. But even in this shortened version, we still get to see the GMC Hummer EV tackle some pretty treacherous terrain.

We even get to see Jay experience the Crab Walk feature, although we are not shown exactly in what situation. Crab Walk allows the vehicle to turn all four wheels in the same direction by up to 10 degrees, thus allowing it to go around obstacles or break itself loose in certain situations where it might get stuck.

The Hummer EV is one of the most impressive electric vehicles of any kind from a mainstream manufacturer, with specs to put most other EVs to shame. It packs up to 1,000 horsepower in its most powerful tri-motor variant, which can sprint to sixty in 3 seconds, it has a 200 kWh Ultium lithium-ion battery pack and a claimed range of 350 miles (or abut 560 km) on one charge on the WLTP test cycle.

GMC expects to begin Hummer EV deliveries to start in early 2022, with production of the pickup version of the vehicle scheduled to begin this Fall. The SUV body style will be launched around one year later.