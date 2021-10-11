Sandy Munro got behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid to see just how good it is off-road. He begins the video by pointing out that the vehicle makes light work of the motocross course where he brought the Jeep, but the then subjects it to some more serious off-roading in the forest around the track.

He keeps the vehicle in EV mode for the start of the drive, but you do hear its engine start up at some point during the run. Sandy concludes that the new plug-in Wrangler is just as capable as his old Wrangler and his only point of criticism is the overly-light steering.

Next the 4xe is driven right through a forest, on a more typical trail for someone who is a more serious off-roader. The Wrangler is a bit too big for the trail, but it bends nature into submission and just keeps going - it is never flustered once during the video, although even if Randy said he was being careful because the vehicle was not his, he surely gave it a few scratches down its sides.

The Wrangler 4xe has a claimed 21-mile (34 km) pure-electric range thanks to its 17 kWh battery pack, a 96-cell lithium-ion pack from Samsung. The battery and electric motor make the 4xe around 500 lbs (226 kg) heavier than a comparable 2-liter model, but this doesn’t seem to have a major impact on its off-road capability.

We also drove the Wrangler 4xe recently and Tom actually exceeded the EPA-claimed electric range, averaging around 26 miles (42 km) on a full charge - the longest one-charge range he achieved was actually as high as 30 miles (48.2 km), before the vehicle automatically went into Hybrid mode and started up the engine.