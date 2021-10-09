The upcoming launch of the Made-in-Germany (MIG) Tesla Model Y might bring tons of innovations to Tesla vehicles (not only the new batteries, which are the key point).

During the Giga Fest at the Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Tesla displayed a demo of new adaptive headlights.

The resolution of the new LED matrix is high enough to even display a "TESLA" sign on a wall.

We don't have any details about those headlights yet, but we assume that they are shown because they will be installed in the MIG Model Y right from the start of production - probably in November or December.

Adaptive headlights help to see better on curved roads as well as to not blind oncoming vehicles. They could significantly improve the safety and quality of lights.

The recent Tesla Model Y tests by Bjørn Nyland revealed that the MIC Model Y lights are great (especially compared to early Tesla cars), but they don't adapt to curves.

We are eager to see the new Tesla headlights in action as it's high time to actually match the top manufacturers in this area.