We've reported on not one, but two ridiculous Rivian R1T off-road trips. The startup electric pickup truck maker didn't hold back when it came to testing the truck's extreme off-road capabilities. You may remember, an R1T traveled from Patagonia in South America, all the way up to California. The second adventure was a trek across the TransAmerica Trail (TAT).

Rivian promised electric adventure vehicles like we've never seen before, and the startup automaker lived up to that promise. Now, the company has released a new video about the most recent trek across America, along with an accompanying story that provides loads of details.

Over the course of the summer of 2021, Rivian drove two R1T electric pickup trucks for a whopping 7,770 miles across mostly dirt roads and trails. The journey traversed the entire US, from coast to coast. Of course, the trip was packed with incredible scenery in very remote areas, though it's hard to imagine exactly what the electric pickup trucks were up against without seeing a glimpse of it for yourself.

While the remarkable trail is not that widely known or talked about, Rivian says it's not uncommon to see off-road vehicles braving it, as well as motorcycles, bicycles, and even horses. However, two uniquely designed fully electric pickup trucks are sure to get lots of attention on such a trail.

For a brand-new electric truck from a startup automaker to drive from the Atlantic to the Pacific is one thing, but to do it on the TransAmerica trail with little access to the finer things in life, and almost no easy access to charging, is a feat to be reckoned with. The trip took a whopping five legs and 43 days to complete. The team's excitement at the end, as they approach the ocean and hit the beach, is truly touching on many levels.

As you'll see in the video, there are areas of the trail where one false move could send a vehicle crashing to its demise. One of the drivers notes that there's arguably no better off-road drive than the TransAmerica trail, and Rivian's R1T is more than capable enough to tackle all of it.

Words can't really do it justice, so check out the short video to see it for yourself. In addition, for those who want more details, follow the Rivian Stories link below.