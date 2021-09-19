If driving two Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks all the way from Patagonia to Los Angeles wasn't enough – that's 13,000 miles in very difficult conditions, by the way – Rivian essentially did it all over again in the States.

As you may have heard, the electric truck maker headed out to cross the Trans-America Trail, a route many folks may be unaware even exists. Of course, MotorTrend was along for the ride, as the publication has been able to secure first and exclusive access to Rivian's vehicles.

Essentially, according to MotorTrend, the Trans-American Trail is "a route of interconnected, non-paved roads that runs from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean." MT says the route is already difficult to tackle in traditional gas-powered vehicles, which typically have much more range than today's EVs, not to mention the ability to quickly fuel up virtually anywhere.

How tough is it to tackle such a feat in a fully electric pickup truck? Well, we already knew the R1T was capable of pulling it off since we paid very close attention to the Long Way Up. If you're not familiar with the series, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman each rode a Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle prototype from South America to California using Rivian R1T prototypes as support vehicles.

In a somewhat similar adventure, Rivian and MotorTrend traversed the US on the 5,000-mile Trans-America Trail, which begins in Nags Head, North Carolina, and ends in Port Orford, Oregon. The publication says no other electric vehicle has ever made the trek, or at least if one has, it wasn't publicized.

The trip took 43 days to complete, and it was split into five legs. The entire trip was recorded as part of a series. MotorTrend will release a new episode each week. The video above is specific to the 1,704-mile journey from Nags Head to Dalton, Georgia.