Here is an interesting new video with the Rivian R1T climbing the Hells Gate in Moab, Utah, which is one of the most challenging off-road trails.
The R1T with the all-terrain tires appears to be able to drive up quite easily thanks to the outstanding electric drive, although it still requires a lot of attention to go at the right angles.
We previously saw the Rivian R1S that also was able to take a steep climb, but this one is more difficult.
Let's recall that Rivian is the first production electric model on the U.S. market with four electric motors - one per wheel - which provides the ultimate drive. The low center of gravity, thanks to the battery pack installed in the bottom, is also a major factor.
Another important thing in Rivian vehicles is a four-wheel independent suspension, as well as various driving modes
Rivian R1T specs:
- Range:
EPA: 314 miles (505 km) (see details here)
400+ miles (644+ km) version (January 2022)
250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow
- undisclosed battery capacity
2170-type cylindrical cells (7,776), supplied by Samsung SDI
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.0 seconds
- quad motor, all-wheel drive
- on-board charger: 11.5 kW (AC Level 2); up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge
- DC fast charging: up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes
- wading depth: 3+ ft (more than 0.91 m)
- towing capacity: up to 11,000 lbs (4990 kg)
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21")
|$70,000*
|$7,500
|$62,500
|2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21")
|$67,500*
|$7,500
|$60,000
|2022 Rivian R1T (Max pack, 21")
|$77,500*
|$7,500
|$70,000
Specs:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21")
|AWD
|135*
|316 mi
(508 km)
|3.0
|125 mph
(201 km/h)
|2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21")
|AWD
|135*
|314 mi
(505 km)
|3.0
|125 mph
(201 km/h)
|2022 Rivian R1T (Max pack, 21")
|AWD
|180*
|400 mi*
(644 km)
|3.2
|125 mph
(201 km/h)
* estimated/unofficial values
