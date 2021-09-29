Here is an interesting new video with the Rivian R1T climbing the Hells Gate in Moab, Utah, which is one of the most challenging off-road trails.

The R1T with the all-terrain tires appears to be able to drive up quite easily thanks to the outstanding electric drive, although it still requires a lot of attention to go at the right angles.

We previously saw the Rivian R1S that also was able to take a steep climb, but this one is more difficult.

Let's recall that Rivian is the first production electric model on the U.S. market with four electric motors - one per wheel - which provides the ultimate drive. The low center of gravity, thanks to the battery pack installed in the bottom, is also a major factor.

Another important thing in Rivian vehicles is a four-wheel independent suspension, as well as various driving modes, about which you can read more in InsideEVs' Tom Moloughney first drive review here.

Rivian R1T specs:

Range:

EPA: 314 miles (505 km) (see details here)

400+ miles (644+ km) version (January 2022)

250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow

2170-type cylindrical cells (7,776), supplied by Samsung SDI

quad motor, all-wheel drive

on-board charger: 11.5 kW (AC Level 2); up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge

DC fast charging: up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes

wading depth: 3+ ft (more than 0.91 m)

towing capacity: up to 11,000 lbs (4990 kg)

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") $70,000* $7,500 $62,500 2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21") $67,500* $7,500 $60,000 2022 Rivian R1T (Max pack, 21") $77,500* $7,500 $70,000

Specs:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 316 mi

(508 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 314 mi

(505 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2022 Rivian R1T (Max pack, 21") AWD 180* 400 mi*

(644 km) 3.2 125 mph

(201 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values