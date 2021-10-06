As you may know, Tesla changes its prices on a regular basis. Lately, the automaker has been raising prices, most likely to curb demand. If you order a Tesla today, you'll be waiting a long time to take delivery since Tesla's two factories can't produce nearly enough vehicles to satisfy demand. If you're looking for a new Tesla vehicle that will save you the most money, you'll have to settle for the Cybertruck.

This information was first discovered and shared on Twitter by The Cybertruck Guy, and later published by our friends at Teslarati.

While the Tesla Cybertruck is delayed, some people may actually get a Cybertruck before others take delivery of a Model 3 or Model Y. It all depends on when they placed their order, and which configuration they chose.

Regardless of production and delivery timelines, Tesla's cheapest model, prior to today, was the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which started at $39,990. Now, the base Model 3 comes in at $41,990. The Model Y crossover sees a price bump as well. For both the Model 3 and Model Y, base versions get a $2,000 increase, while Performance models are $1,000 more expensive.

The Tesla Cybertruck is supposed to be priced starting at $39,990. This would apply to the single-motor rear-wheel-drive base model. However, keep in mind that while Tesla continues to increase prices on its current models, we have no idea what type of increase we may or may not see once the Cybertruck comes to market. The ridiculously low price was revealed long ago, and the Cybertruck isn't coming to market in the very near future.

We should also note that Tesla won't likely offer the cheapest Cybertruck right away. In fact, it could be a very long time before we see the $39,990 electric pickup truck. If Tesla follows suit with the way it has handled things in the past, the cheapest option may be a long time coming, it could then come to market with the low price for a brief time, and then either see a price increase, or the base model could simply disappear completely.

There are plenty of variables here, and a lot of questions we can't answer. However, it's still quite interesting that Tesla's electric pickup truck may end up being the cheapest vehicle it offers, at least for a time.

