Audi has been selling the E-Tron, its first ground-up electric SUV, since 2018, so it was already in need of a mid lifecycle refresh. Our spies just sent us the first photos of what appears to be the facelifted E-Tron in its coupe-like Sportback version wearing some camouflage that shows us where the manufacturer made changes.

Looking through the photos, we notice that the front end of the vehicle is getting a completely revised fascia, along with new headlights, a new bumper and new grille (most of which was hidden but it does look different). Audi also added camouflage that extends back onto the front fenders and side skirts, so we presume there are some changes hiding under there as well.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron Sportback facelift spyshots

19 Photos

For the rear end, Audi seems is keeping changes to a minimum. Yes, the bumper is camouflaged, but that’s very easy to change for a facelift. What’s not so easy is to change the shape of the rear light clusters, and they look to be identical to those of the pre-refresh model, at least in terms of their outline - their design will be different, which is why they too are hidden.

Audi will most likely keep interior modifications to a minimum, although we may see some slight trim and upholstery changes. We also don’t know in what way the manufacturer will improve the powertrain, battery pack or charging power, but as is the case with most EVs going in for a facelift, they all gain slight improvements in one or all of those areas.

We’re expecting to see the updated Audi E-Tron Sportback (as well as the more traditional non-Sportback model) debut sometime next year; in the US they will be sold as 2023 model-year and it looks like the model's popularity has been increasing in the second quarter of 2021.