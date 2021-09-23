Many traditional automakers have announced ambitious electrification targets for the year 2025. The VW Group aims to become the global EV market leader by 2025 at the latest, Hyundai plans to sell 560,000 EVs per year by 2025, and Ford targets an increase of its investments in electrification to $30 billion through 2025.

These are not the only companies that pledged to put a lot of money in EVs, so it will be interesting to see which brand will win the race to dominate the EV market.

Well, judging by data from 37 automakers analyzed by Scottish auto retailer Peter Vardy, Audi looks set to have the most EVs by 2025. According to the German brand’s official targets, it will add 15 models to the range by 2025 for a total of 20 EVs—including the already available e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback.

Rather surprisingly, VW Group’s premium brand will have more EVs than the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, which expects 7 battery-powered models by 2025. However, the VW Group as a whole will likely be on top with a total of 41 EVs (also including 6 from Skoda, 5 from Porsche, 2 from Cupra, and 1 from SEAT)—and that’s not even counting possible launches from Bentley, Lamborghini, or Bugatti.

The second place in this ranking belongs to Toyota, of all brands. We say that because the Japanese company is supposed to go from zero battery-powered global EVs by the end of 2021 to 15 by the end of 2025. It is by far the most ambitious target, but not impossible given Toyota’s industrial might. As for its premium brand Lexus, it will go from 1 EV in 2021 (the UX 300e) to 2 in 2025, bringing Toyota Motor Corporation's total to 17 EVs.

Third place goes to the BMW brand, with 13 EVs by the end of 2025, including 4 by the end of this year—the i3, iX3, i4 and iX. The MINI brand will go from 1 EV in 2021 (the Cooper SE) to 2 by 2025, taking BMW Group's total to 15 EVs (excluding Rolls-Royce).

Hyundai ranks fourth with a total of 12 battery-powered models by 2025, including the already available Kona Electric, Ioniq Electric, and Ioniq 5. Make no mistake, this only applies to the Hyundai marque; if the Kia sister brand (11 EVs by 2025) is also taken into account, the Hyundai Motor Group would offer a total of 23 EVs. Mind you, the Genesis brand is not included here; it already offers the Electrified G80 and it will soon launch the GV60, taking Hyundai Motor's total to 25 EVs.

Other interesting tidbits of information regard Stellantis, which will supposedly have a total of 32 EVs by 2025, ranking second as a group behind VW. Mind you, this projection only counts the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Opel/Vauxhall brands—Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram are not included.

Meanwhile Tesla, the company that has brought electric vehicles into the mainstream, is poised to offer 7 models by 2025, up from 4 by the end of 2021: the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X. The Cybertruck has been postponed for 2022–2023, the Roadster for 2023 at the earliest, while the China-developed compact EV has no launch timeline yet. By the way, Chinese brands are not included in this analysis either.

Note: The original version of this story wrongly stated that the Hyundai brand would have 23 EVs on offer by 2025, instead of 12 as the company revealed in December 2020. Actually, the Hyundai Motor Group as a whole pledged to have 23 EVs by 2025 (excluding Genesis). The title and article information have been updated accordingly. Please note that the Hyundai, Kia and Tesla data in the following graphic are not accurate.