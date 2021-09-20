Following the commencement of production last week, Rivian has announced their own membership program for R1T and R1S owners. The program will grant owners free access to Rivian’s Adventure Network and Waypoint chargers, as well as unlimited 4G LTE connectivity. Although Rivian is yet to build a single operating public charger, they promise over 10,000 will be available by the end of 2023. Impressively, the Rivian Adventure Network and Waypoint chargers will be powered completely by renewable energy. This will be done via partnerships with certain electricity providers, as opposed to having actual solar panels or wind turbines on-site.

The membership program also includes Rivian off-Roadside Assistance. This service basically ensures you won’t get stranded if you run out of battery in a remote location, with a recovery vehicle being dispatched to help you out.

Lots of other membership perks will be available in the future, including community meetups, “in-cabin content” (infotainment video games akin to Tesla, perhaps?) and even new drive modes. Rivian did not say how much membership will cost once your complimentary 12 months are up, but expect to find out soon.

Rivian’s first two vehicles, the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, start at $67,500 and $70,000 respectfully. Both are capable of 0-60 mph in as little as 3 seconds, meanwhile the R1T can tow up to 11,000 lbs. The R1S has an estimated 316 mile EPA range meanwhile the R1T has a 314 mile EPA estimate.

Each Rivian will come with a 5-year / 60,000 mile general warranty and a 8-year / 175,000 mile battery warranty. With production now underway, first R1T deliveries are expected to happen before the end of the month. When the R1S will reach customers is currently unknown, but it should follow hot on the heels of the R1T sometime this fall.