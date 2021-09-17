Ford has announced that as part of its more than $30 billion investment in electrification through 2025, it also is exploring all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles.

The first step to start development on such EVs will be tests of police vehicles based on existing EVs, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Ford will send a one-off Ford Mustang Mach-E police prototype for testing by the Michigan State Police (September 18-20). The results will be available to other law enforcement agencies across the country, which will allow them to evaluate if the tested vehicles are suitable for their missions.

"To demonstrate that a vehicle with an electric powertrain can deliver strong performance and stand up to demanding police duty cycles, the company is submitting an all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV for testing as part of the Michigan State Police 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation on Sept. 18 and 20. Ford will use the pilot program testing as a benchmark while it continues to explore purpose-built electric police vehicles in the future."

Earlier this month, we saw also the Mach-E police concept in the UK, which will be tested by police agencies too.

Ford notes that law enforcement demand for all-electric vehicles is growing worldwide. As the company is known for providing a variety of police, an electric purpose-built one would be the logical next step.

Having all-electric drive should translate into a lower total cost of ownership, as well as improve acceleration, interior space, provide better power output and make driving nearly silent at low speeds. There are tons of advantages to going electric. With today's batteries, the range is not a problem for a standard patrol car, so we look forward to seeing more electric police.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Pilot