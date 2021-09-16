JD Power published the results from its latest APEAL study, and Tesla scored higher than any other brand. Unfortunately, Tesla can't be found on any of JD Power's ranking lists related to the study, though there's a fair reason why.

For those unaware, the JD Power APEAL study (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout) ranks brands and individual vehicles based on their overall emotional appeal. The data for the study comes from vehicle owners, so it's not based on JD Power's opinion, but rather, the results of owner surveys. According to a report from Automotive News:

"The study asks owners to consider 37 new-vehicle attributes, such as comfort level in the driver's seat or excitement felt when hitting the accelerator. Owners' responses are aggregated to compute an overall APEAL index and scores are measured on a 1,000-point scale, J.D. Power said."

Porsche and Dodge were the leaders in the study, each with an impressive 882 points. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi and Chrysler landed at the bottom of the list, with scores of 827 and 826, respectively. For reference, the luxury average came out to 865 points, while the mass-market average stands at 845.

If you follow Tesla and are familiar with these JD Power studies, you're likely already aware that there have been issues in the past. As the story goes, Tesla doesn't give JD Power permission to survey owners of its vehicles in 15 states. Due to this, the organization can't rank the electric automaker since its scores are based on incomplete statistics, which would make the results unfair to other automakers.

According to JD Power, Tesla scored a whopping 893 points, which would put it at the top of the list. However, the results apply to survey data from just 35 states, so the automaker remains unranked.