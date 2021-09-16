The 7-seat, all-wheel-drive Kia Sorento PHEV SUV is entering the U.S. market with an MSRP of $44,990.

Including the destination charge ($1,175) and deducting the $6,587 of federal tax credit, it's effectively $39,578.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV $44,990 +$1,175 $6,587 $39,578

CarsDirect notes that the Kia Sorento PHEV starts $5,000 above the similarly equipped gas version (SX, all-wheel drive), but after incentives it's actually less expensive.

Moreover, the plug-in hybrid might get also state incentives like a $1,317 Clean Fuel Reward in California or even a $2,000 Clean Vehicle Rebate (CVRP).

"With $9,904 in potential savings, the effective cost of a Sorento Plug-In could be as low as $36,261. That's less than the cheapest all-wheel-drive Sorento Hybrid, which has an MSRP of $36,965 in the case of the S trim. If you qualify for every available offer, we think the Sorento PHEV could be well worth the money."

Considering that it has some 32 miles (52 km) of all-electric range, and operates as a hybrid beyond that (further lowering fuel consumption), the choice appears to be simple.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV AWD 13.8 32 mi

(51 km) 460 mi

(740 km)

The closest competitor to the Kia Sorento PHEV is Hyundai Motor Group's Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV, which is less expensive (MSRP of $39,350), but probably also has different standard equipment.

Gallery: Kia Sorento PHEV

49 Photos

Kia Sorento PHEV specs: