The 7-seat, all-wheel-drive Kia Sorento PHEV SUV is entering the U.S. market with an MSRP of $44,990.
Including the destination charge ($1,175) and deducting the $6,587 of federal tax credit, it's effectively $39,578.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Kia Sorento PHEV
|$44,990
|+$1,175
|$6,587
|$39,578
CarsDirect notes that the Kia Sorento PHEV starts $5,000 above the similarly equipped gas version (SX, all-wheel drive), but after incentives it's actually less expensive.
Moreover, the plug-in hybrid might get also state incentives like a $1,317 Clean Fuel Reward in California or even a $2,000 Clean Vehicle Rebate (CVRP).
"With $9,904 in potential savings, the effective cost of a Sorento Plug-In could be as low as $36,261. That's less than the cheapest all-wheel-drive Sorento Hybrid, which has an MSRP of $36,965 in the case of the S trim. If you qualify for every available offer, we think the Sorento PHEV could be well worth the money."
Considering that it has some 32 miles (52 km) of all-electric range, and operates as a hybrid beyond that (further lowering fuel consumption), the choice appears to be simple.
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|2022 Kia Sorento PHEV
|AWD
|13.8
|32 mi
(51 km)
|460 mi
(740 km)
The closest competitor to the Kia Sorento PHEV is Hyundai Motor Group's Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV, which is less expensive (MSRP of $39,350), but probably also has different standard equipment.
Gallery: Kia Sorento PHEV
Kia Sorento PHEV specs:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: 32 miles (51.5 km)
WLTP: 57 km (35.4 miles)
WLTP City: 70 km (43.5 miles)
- 13.8 kWh battery
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output of 265 ps and 350 Nm of torque
1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine (180 ps and 265 Nm torque),
six-speed automatic transmission
electric motor (66.9 kW and 304 Nm torque)
- 7-seat or 5-seat
- cargo space (7-seat): 809L with third row down, 175L with all rows up
cargo space (5-seat): 898L
- seven-year, 100,000 miles warranty for the car
- 3.3 kW on-board charger
- Kia’s 7-year/150,000 km warranty (100,000 miles in the UK). The warranty also covers the car’s electric motor and battery pack
About this article