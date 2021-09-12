The entry-level Volkswagen ID.3 Pure (45/48 kWh) turns out to be the fastest model - among mainstream EVs with a battery of up to around 50 kWh - in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge.

The distance was covered in 11 hours and 5 minutes, which is marginally better than the recently tested Citroën e-C4 (11 hours and 15 minutes). The Volkswagen ID.3 Pure required 7 fast charging stops.

An interesting thing is that the ID.4 RWD with a 62 kWh battery noted a time of 10 hours and 45 minutes, which is just 20 minutes better. Not that big of a difference compared to the distance and 30% bigger battery.

According to previous tests, at 90 km/h (56 mph) the Volkswagen ID.3 Pure has range of 316 km (196 miles).

It's more proof that the bigger battery does not necessarily translate to a significant change in a very long trip, although it's important to cover daily range needs.

The ID.3 Pure averaged 90.2 km/h (56 mph) and 204 Wh/km (328 Wh/mile). The energy consumption is about 10% lower than in the case of the Citroën e-C4.

Test conditions:

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 18-21°C (19°C on average)

Total time: 11 hours and 5 minutes

Average speed (total): 90.2 km/h (56 mph)

Average energy consumption: 204 Wh/km (328 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 7

Date / Notes: 28.08.2021

Charging stops: