The entry-level Volkswagen ID.3 Pure (45/48 kWh) turns out to be the fastest model - among mainstream EVs with a battery of up to around 50 kWh - in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge.
The distance was covered in 11 hours and 5 minutes, which is marginally better than the recently tested Citroën e-C4 (11 hours and 15 minutes). The Volkswagen ID.3 Pure required 7 fast charging stops.
An interesting thing is that the ID.4 RWD with a 62 kWh battery noted a time of 10 hours and 45 minutes, which is just 20 minutes better. Not that big of a difference compared to the distance and 30% bigger battery.
According to previous tests, at 90 km/h (56 mph) the Volkswagen ID.3 Pure has range of 316 km (196 miles).
It's more proof that the bigger battery does not necessarily translate to a significant change in a very long trip, although it's important to cover daily range needs.
The ID.3 Pure averaged 90.2 km/h (56 mph) and 204 Wh/km (328 Wh/mile). The energy consumption is about 10% lower than in the case of the Citroën e-C4.
Test conditions:
- Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)
- Temperatures: 18-21°C (19°C on average)
- Total time: 11 hours and 5 minutes
- Average speed (total): 90.2 km/h (56 mph)
- Average energy consumption: 204 Wh/km (328 Wh/mile)
- Number of stops for charging: 7
- Date / Notes: 28.08.2021
Charging stops:
- Charging: after 191 km (119 miles)
- Charging: after 347 km (216 miles)
- Charging: after 444 km (276 miles)
- Charging: after 567 km (352 miles)
- Charging: after N/A
- Charging: after 797 km (495 miles)
- Charging: after 906 km (563 miles)
