The entry-level Volkswagen ID.3 Pure (45/48 kWh) turns out to be the fastest model - among mainstream EVs with a battery of up to around 50 kWh - in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge.

The distance was covered in 11 hours and 5 minutes, which is marginally better than the recently tested Citroën e-C4 (11 hours and 15 minutes). The Volkswagen ID.3 Pure required 7 fast charging stops.

An interesting thing is that the ID.4 RWD with a 62 kWh battery noted a time of 10 hours and 45 minutes, which is just 20 minutes better. Not that big of a difference compared to the distance and 30% bigger battery.

According to previous tests, at 90 km/h (56 mph) the Volkswagen ID.3 Pure has range of 316 km (196 miles).

It's more proof that the bigger battery does not necessarily translate to a significant change in a very long trip, although it's important to cover daily range needs.

The ID.3 Pure averaged 90.2 km/h (56 mph) and 204 Wh/km (328 Wh/mile). The energy consumption is about 10% lower than in the case of the Citroën e-C4.

external_image

Test conditions:

  • Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)
  • Temperatures: 18-21°C (19°C on average)
  • Total time: 11 hours and 5 minutes
  • Average speed (total): 90.2 km/h (56 mph)
  • Average energy consumption: 204 Wh/km (328 Wh/mile)
  • Number of stops for charging: 7
  • Date / Notes: 28.08.2021

Charging stops:

  1. Charging: after 191 km (119 miles)
  2. Charging: after 347 km (216 miles)
  3. Charging: after 444 km (276 miles)
  4. Charging: after 567 km (352 miles)
  5. Charging: after N/A
  6. Charging: after 797 km (495 miles)
  7. Charging: after 906 km (563 miles)

See also

updated mic model3 srp range Updated MIC Tesla Model 3 SR+ Gets 6% More Range In New Test
mic tesla modely bjorn 1000km MIC Tesla Model Y: Fastest CUV/SUV In Bjørn's 1,000 Km Challenge
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com