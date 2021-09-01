Electrify America is offering all users four days of unlimited free charging on its entire network over the Labor Day weekend. As an Electrify America Pass Plus member, I received an email a few hours ago to give me an "exclusive heads up" on the offer.

Pass Plus members are billed a $4.00 monthly fee regardless of whether or not they actually use the network. However, most people will recover the $4.00 monthly fee the first time they use the network. As long as you use the Electrify America network at least once per month, it's financially prudent to join as a Pass Plus member.

I use it all the time when I do the 70-mph range tests and DC fast charge recordings, so for me, it's really a no-brainer. Even though you have to pay $4.00 per month, the cost to charge is basically 25% less than it is for Electrify America Pass members and guests, since that membership doesn't have the $4.00 monthly fee.

The promotion starts at 12:00 am PDT (3:00 am EDT) on Friday, September 3rd, and runs for four full days, ending at the same time on Tuesday, September 7th.

Once you plug your EV in and swipe the app to activate the charging session, you'll be instructed on what to do in order to receive the free session. The email states: "All you need to do is plug-in and follow the prompts. No promotion code is needed."

Electrify America's pricing policy

When Electrify America first started out, all of its charging stations billed customers by the time spent connected to the charger. Then in 2020, the company announced that they would begin transitioning to kWh-based billing and that the change would begin soon thereafter.

However, not all states allow any entity other than a utility to charge people directly for electricity, so Electrify America had to keep the time-based billing method in those states until they could (hopefully) get legislation passed to allow EV charging to charge by the kWh.

So far, these are the states that have transitioned to kWh-based billing:

Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

However, pricing is still time-based if you live on one of the following states:

Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Pennslyvania, New Mexico, Texas, South Carolina, Tennesee, and Wisconsin.

You may have noticed that Alaska, Hawaii, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, and West Virginia aren't on either list. That's because they're getting no love from Electrify America as there are a total of zero Electrify America sites in those states. Without any charging stations, there's no need to announce a pricing structure.

So take advantage of the free electrons this weekend and have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend.