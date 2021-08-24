Electrify America today announced a collaboration with real estate investment trust, Simon, to open a DC fast charging station at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Simon owns and operates the famous Forum Shops that is adjacent to Ceasars Palace.

Electrify America has installed six 150 kW chargers in the VIP parking area on Stan Mallin Drive (just off Frank Sinatra Drive), offering guests quick access to the center of the property.

“We are committed to providing convenient amenities for our customers,” said Daniel Segal, Vice President, Business Development, Simon. “We are excited to work with Electrify America to provide a reliable and quick EV recharging experience for our guests in Las Vegas.”

I reached out to Electrify America and asked if the chargers are available to everyone, or just to VIP guests since they are located in the VIP parking area. An Electrify America spokesperson assured me that the station is open to the public, you don't have to be a VIP - or a guest at Ceasars Palace to charge your EV there.

The current Electrify America service map

Adding locations is always great to hear, but making sure the stations are up and running when customers need them is another thing. While the network is always quick to point out that it was recently rated number one in quality and customer satisfaction by Charged Magazine and Umlaut, we continue to field comments and messages from our followers, complaining about broken stations and long downtimes.

We'll continue to ask Electrify America for updates on network reliability and hope to speak with a company representative about these ongoing issues in the coming months.

“Simon is widely known for its commitment to exceptional retail and dining experiences, and we are excited to bring a unique amenity to guests, giving EV drivers the convenience of ultra-fast charging speeds while they shop,” said Anthony Lambkin, senior director of operations at Electrify America. “Making EV charging more available in such a popular travel destination is another step for Electrify America’s commitment to raising awareness and making EV charging infrastructure accessible.”

Electrify America now has more than 640 charging stations, with over 2,700 individual DC fast chargers open across the US. The company states that by the end of 2021, it plans to install, or have under development, approximately 800 charging station locations with roughly 3,500 individual DC fast chargers.