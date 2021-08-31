Here is Bjørn Nyland's final test of the Extended Range (ER), Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E: the 1,000 km challenge.

The Mach-E ER RWD has achieved a good time of 10 hours and 25 minutes, and required just three charging stops.

This time is comparable to the Audi e-tron 55 SUV (10:20) and Volkswagen ID.3/ID.4 cars (10:20/10:35) with a 82 kWh battery.

The Mach-E's secret is in a relatively high range—Bjørn Nyland measured 535 km (333 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph) in a different test—and a good average efficiency of 220 Wh/km (354 Wh/mile) at an average speed of 96 km/h (60 mph). That's more than enough to compensate for the charging curve, which offers a high output only in the low battery state of charge.

Overall, the Ford Mustang Mach-E ER RWD is good enough for trips that exceed the range on a single charge, but without a doubt, there is potential for further improvements to the car to make it go 20-30 minutes faster.

The Mach-E ER AWD version, shown in the chart below at 11:30, was tested in winter time, and that's probably why it's an hour behind the RWD model. We guess the difference would be smaller in the same conditions (maybe half an hour).

Test conditions:

Start: 100% State of Charge (SoC)

Temperatures: 15-20°C (17°C on average)

Total time: 10 hours and 25 minutes

Average speed (total): 96 km/h (60 mph)

Average energy consumption: 220 Wh/km (354 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 3

Date/Notes: 21.08.2021

Charging stops: