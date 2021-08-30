Rivian's CEO, RJ Scaringe, just teased another interesting short video with the Rivian R1T electric pickup - "Our engineers going for a quick dip!"

This time, one of the prototypes was validated in a water pool to validate submerging capability - whether it will remain operational and to see if it won't leak.

Water crossing might be one of the very important features for an adventure vehicle and the results appear promising.

There is no info about how deep the pool is, but it must be around 1 m, as the water reaches the front light bar. Rivian's website indicates a wading depth of 3+ ft (more than 0.91 m).

Considering that the overall height exceeds 1.8 m, the water level at the front might be as high as 1.15 m.

The first customers will be able to try the Rivian R1T as early as September, after the market launch was postponed in July. The company recently reaffirmed that September is the final date. The Rivian R1S SUV to follow after the R1T.

Rivian R1T specs:

expected 300+ miles (483+ km) of range at launch

400+ miles (644+ km) version (January 2022)

250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow

400+ miles (644+ km) version (January 2022) 250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow undisclosed battery capacity

2170-type cylindrical cells, supplied by Samsung SDI

2170-type cylindrical cells, supplied by Samsung SDI 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.0 seconds

quad motor, all-wheel drive

on-board charger: 11.5 kW (AC Level 2); up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge

DC fast charging: up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes

wading depth: 3+ ft (more than 0.91 m)

towing capacity: up to 11,000 lbs (4990 kg)

The specs for R1S (3-row, 7-seat SUV) basically mirror the R1T with some exceptions (like lower towing capacity of up to 7,700 lbs (3493 kg).

Gallery: Rivian R1T