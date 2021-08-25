Imagine being born a century ago, living all the way to the present day, being passionate about cars and seeing all the advancements in automotive technology that have been made this past century. If you were born in 1920, then you would have witnessed the end of the age of steam and the new age of internal-combustion engines, and today you would get to see another transition, from ICE to EV.

Well, this is Harold Baggott’s story, a Brit born in 1920 and who actually learned driving in a Ford Model T when he was 10 years old - it was the milkman’s delivery float which he drove around a farm. Today, even though he’s now 101 years old, he still drives regularly and because he and his family have owned more than 20 Ford vehicles over the years, the Blue Oval is celebrating Mr. Baggott and his story.

Ford has now given him the chance to drive the latest and most advanced model, the Mustang Mach-E, taking some family members with him on the voyage from the Beaulieu National Motor Museum to an old village that used to be famed for its shipbuilding, calle Bucklers Hard. His main takeaway from the journey was just how quiet the EV was and he said