Harold Baggott was born in 1920 and he actually learned to drive in a Ford Model T.
Imagine being born a century ago, living all the way to the present day, being passionate about cars and seeing all the advancements in automotive technology that have been made this past century. If you were born in 1920, then you would have witnessed the end of the age of steam and the new age of internal-combustion engines, and today you would get to see another transition, from ICE to EV.
Well, this is Harold Baggott’s story, a Brit born in 1920 and who actually learned driving in a Ford Model T when he was 10 years old - it was the milkman’s delivery float which he drove around a farm. Today, even though he’s now 101 years old, he still drives regularly and because he and his family have owned more than 20 Ford vehicles over the years, the Blue Oval is celebrating Mr. Baggott and his story.
Gallery: 101-year old man driving Ford Model T and Mustang Mach-E
Ford has now given him the chance to drive the latest and most advanced model, the Mustang Mach-E, taking some family members with him on the voyage from the Beaulieu National Motor Museum to an old village that used to be famed for its shipbuilding, calle Bucklers Hard. His main takeaway from the journey was just how quiet the EV was and he said
Since the age of 10, I’ve retained my interest in motoring and today find myself interested in the switch to electrification following the government phasing out the traditional combustion engines I’m used to. I have reminisced about my driving history with the Model T and seen what the future has in store. It was exciting to get behind the wheel of what I expect to see my great grandchildren will be driving.
About this article